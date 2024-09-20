An Unauthorized Book on Diddy’s Late Girlfriend Kim Porter Was Just Published That Allegedly Details Abuse She Experienced From Him – Report

A unauthorized book on Diddy's late girlfriend Kim Porter was just published that allegedly details the abuse she experienced from him.

Kim Porter Book Published on Diddy

On Friday (Sept. 20), Daily Mail reported that a 60-page book called Kim's Lost Words was quietly published on Sept. 6 by Los Angeles-based publisher Chris Todd and written by Jamal T. Millwood. The unauthorized book, which is currently for sale on Amazon, is allegedly comprised of Porter's diary entries kept during her time with Puff, and reportedly details instances of shocking abuse she experienced at the disgraced mogul's hand. Todd has not provided any evidence to prove its authenticity, and told Daily Mail he had just been "lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter's flash drive."

The unauthorized book claims that Porter was slapped and threatened by Diddy, and that she allegedly discovered tapes he had made of himself having sex with male pop stars he was managing.

"This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words," Todd told Daily Mail in regards to publishing the book. "But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward."

The unauthorized book also allegedly details instances of drug-fueled orgies and parties which have become common knowledge since Cassie spoke about them in her abuse lawsuit last year. Porter allegedly wrote she had an "open relationship" with Diddy and that she often slept with Tupac Shakur.

Porter died from pneumonia in 2018. Ten days after the book was published, Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Once news of the book emerged, Al B. Sure!, the biological father of Diddy's stepson Quincy, commented on Instagram: "Is the math finally mathin'?"

"2009 through 2018 y'all said Al B. Sure! has lost his f***** mind and told me to go sit down when he stated this verbatim over time," Al B. continued on his Instagram Story on Thursday (Sept. 19). "Ignored by law enforcement and [clowned] when he shared what LKP told him out of desperation and warned him to watch his back as well. Bad things!"

However, the late Kim Porter's good friend Eboni Elektra wrote on Instagram back in July that there was no book despite rumors Porter was writing one before her passing.

"Now it's getting out of hand. THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was," she wrote. "Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this "mystery manuscript" as if it were true. People...... IT'S NOT. Kim would never do such a thing, and that's the honest to God truth. GOD knows the truth and so does she. As for me, I couldn't have another person call my phone or send me a text about this without clearing the air. Any negative feedback or comments on this post will receive no response except God bless you. The truth is the truth. Be blessed."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Footage of Diddy's Arrest Surfaces

On Friday (Sept. 20), TMZ obtained video of federal agents arresting Diddy in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan, on Monday afternoon (Sept. 16). The video shows Puff entering the hotel with an entourage that seems to include his son King Combs. Diddy is then seen being grabbed by the arms by multiple men. He is handcuffed and led out of the hotel.

Court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 19) show Diddy's bail was denied after proposing an intense $50 million bail package. Ultimately a judge denied the bail because Puff allegedly promised to cover his victim's rents and intimidated them into lying about his sexual abuse.

See Al B. Sure and Eboni Elektra's posts below.

See Al B. Sure! Speak on Unauthorized Kim Porter Book

See Eboni Elektra Deny Kim Porter Wrote a Book