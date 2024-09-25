Kim Porter’s Children Address Unauthorized Book, Her Cause of Death and Mom’s Relationship With Diddy in New Statement

The late Kim Porter's children address her unauthorized book, cause of death and relationship with Diddy in a lengthy statement released on social media.

Kim Porter's Children Issue Statement

Diddy's late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's name has been making headlines over the last several days due to a recently released unauthorized book titled Kim's Lost Word, which was purportedly written using diary entries from the late model. The book, which details alleged incidents of violence Kim suffered at the hands of Diddy, has caused a firestorm, with Kim's close friends calling out the publisher. Now, her children are speaking up. On Wednesday (Sept. 24), Kim Porter's kids Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila shared a group statement on social media addressing the issue.

"We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," the statement begins. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."

The statement continues: "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.

We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy."

Authenticity of Unauthorized Kim Porter Book Raises Concerns

Kim's Lost Words was published on Sept. 6 by Los Angeles-based publisher Chris Todd and written by Jamal T. Millwood. However, the authenticity of the book has come into question since its release. Todd has been mum on details of how he got the information, telling Daily Mail he had just been "lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter's flash drive."

He has even admitted he doesn't know if the information he received is real.

“They said they had her flash drive. I didn’t ask too many questions about how they got it [or] where did it come from," he recently told Rolling Stone. "If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me," Todd added. "Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100 percent of the book is true, but maybe 80 percent is. That is to get those people to come forward and either corroborate or deny [the claims], and that helps me as an investigator to know the truth."

Kim Porter dated Diddy, Christian, Jesse and D'Lila's dad, off and on from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s. She previously dated Quincy's father, singer Al B. Sure!, in the late 1980s. The statement from Porter's kids comes on the heels of Al B. Sure! also denouncing the book and insisting Porter was murdered.

See Kim Porter's kids statement below.

Read Quincy, Christian, Jesse and D'Lila's Statement