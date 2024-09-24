Al B. Sure! Insists Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Was Murdered, Claims She Had Incriminating Evidence That Supports an Indictment

Singer Al B. Sure! insists Diddy's ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was killed because she had incriminating evidence.

Al B. Sure! Speaks Out

On Monday (Sept. 23), Al B. Sure! uploaded a series of posts on Instagram addressing Kim Porter's death and the recent unauthorized book about her that has gone viral.

"For over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about, and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing."

He went on to say he's speaking out again now in the hopes that a formal investigation will be launched into who allegedly stole Porter's electronic devices and used the information in them to make a salacious 60-page book called Kim's Lost Words, which Al B. called "fabricated bullsh*t." He says the stolen material was also taken for other nefarious means.

"I’m convinced that evidence corroborates closely with details outlined in the recently released public indictment document," he added.

"It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities," he captioned his final post on the matter. "In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by ignited the Bon Fire which brings us here today with the avalanche that has brought Satin to their chambers."

Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter dated in the late 1980s and have a son together named Quincy. From the mid-1990s to 2007, Porter had an off-and-on relationship with Diddy, with whom she has three kids: Christian, D'Lila and Jessie.

Kim Porter died in November of 2018 at the age of 47 after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. Her cause of death was later revealed to be due to lobar pneumonia.

Kim Porter "Book" Goes Viral

Al. B Sure!'s statement come on the heels of Kim's Lost Words gaining attention after being published by Los Angeles-based publisher Chris Todd and written by Jamal T. Millwood earlier this month. The book details the abuse Porter allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy, with the publisher claiming he got the info from someone who had possession of Porter's flash drive.

However, Porter's good friend Eboni Elektra denounced the writing, saying Porter had no book in preparation before she died.

"Now it's getting out of hand. THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was," she wrote on Instagram. "Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this 'mystery manuscript' as if it were true. People...... IT'S NOT. Kim would never do such a thing, and that's the honest to God truth. GOD knows the truth and so does she. As for me, I couldn't have another person call my phone or send me a text about this without clearing the air. Any negative feedback or comments on this post will receive no response except God bless you. The truth is the truth. Be blessed."

Kim Porter has been named in multiple lawsuits and interviews as being a victim to Diddy's violent behavior, along with the music mogul's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was seen on video being beaten by Diddy in footage released earlier this year.

Check out Al B. Sure!'s posts below.

