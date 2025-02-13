Ye and Wife Bianca Censori Are Not Heading for Divorce Despite Rumors

UPDATE (Feb. 13):

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori are not getting a divorce, according to a statement released by a rep for the controversial rapper.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press," Milo Yiannopolous, the couple’s longtime rep, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 13). "Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

ORIGINAL STORY (Feb 13):

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly broken up and heading for divorce following their Grammy Awards stunt and the rapper's recent X tirade.

Ye and Bianca Censori Split

On Thursday (Feb. 13), Daily Mail broke the news that the couple is calling it quits after two years of marriage. According to the publication, a source says Ye and Bi will make it official by filing divorce papers in the coming days. Bianca will reportedly get a $5 million payment as part of the breakup.

The news follows rumors that there has been trouble in paradise for the last few months. Last October, it was reported that Ye and Bianca were heading for Splitsville. However, they were spotted together showing PDA a short time later. The same rumors arose last month, but they again tried to dispel the talk by sharing photos together.

XXL has reached out to Ye's camp for comment.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Ye Goes on Unhinged X Rant

News of Ye and Bianca's reported split comes on the heels of a wild past two weeks for Ye. On Feb. 2, the couple showed up to the 2025 Grammy Awards and took pictures on the red carpet with Bianca wearing a completely see-through dress. Ye later gloated about the viral moment.

Last week, Ye went on a four-day tweeting marathon that included posts filled with anti-Semitism, Hitler praise, pornography, Diddy support and more. The Chicago rapper deleted his account on Sunday (Feb. 9). Earlier this week, Ye's online Yeezy store was shut down by Shopify when he removed all his merch and started selling swastika T-shirts after the airing of his Yeezy Super Bowl ad.

Read More: 12 Rappers That Got Divorced