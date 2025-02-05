Ye claims his wife Bianca Censori is the most Googled person on the planet following the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Ye Comments on Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori had the internet going nuts after they posed for photos on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, and Bianca basically nude on Sunday (Feb. 2). According to Ye, the lewd spectacle has people online scrambling to see and know more.

"FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLE PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH," Ye wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

While Bianca's busty display was definitely one of the most talked about moments from the Grammy Awards, along with Kendrick Lamar's big night and Doechii winning Best Rap Album, Ye's claims could not be confirmed on Google trends.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Ye and Bianca's Viral Stunt

Bianca was definitely a trending topic on X during the 2025 Grammy Awards after she and Ye hit the red carpet for photos, with B wearing nothing but a skin-tight, completely see-through dress. Rumors then circulated that the couple had been removed from the Grammys due to the stunt. However, Ye called cap on those claims and called out journalist Don Lemon for allegedly spreading the false claim.

"This goofball started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," Ye wrote on Instagram. "3 decades of innovating music and they alwasy KOONS like this."

Don later clapped back and Ye.

Bianca will not face any legal repercussions for the stunt, according to TMZ.

Check out Ye's boastful post below.

See Ye Claim His Wife Is Most Googled Person on the Planet

Kanye West Instagram Story ye/X loading...