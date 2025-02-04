Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Will Not Face Legal Issues for Showing Up Naked to the Grammys – Report

Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly won't face legal issues for posing naked on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

No Consequences for Bianca Censori's Red Carpet Spectacle

Ye and his wife Bianca made a huge spectacle at the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 2). On Monday (Feb. 3), TMZ reported she won't face any legal ramifications for taking pictures nude on the red carpet. According to the celebrity news site, despite turning heads, no one was offended enough to complain to staff or security. Being as the Grammys is a private event and no one called the police with a complaint, it looks like the wild stunt will go unpunished.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Ye and Bianca Turn Heads at 2025 Grammys and Leave

Ye and Bianca pulled up to the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in a chrome Maybach and hit the red carpet for photos, where Bianca took off her jacket, revealing she was wearing nothing but a skin-tight, completely see-through dress. Speculation spread that Ye and Bianca had been removed from the Grammys due to the stunt. However, sources say the couple left on their own after taking photos. Ye even called out journalist Don Lemon for spreading the rumor and Lemon clapped back.

Of course, this is the latest in a long line of examples of Ye stepping out with a scantily clad Bianca over the past couple of years. Following rumors that they were close to getting a divorce last year, the couple seems to be going stronger than ever.