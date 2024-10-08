Ye and Bianca Are Not Headed for Divorce and This Video Proves It

Rumors of the demise of Ye and Bianca Censori's marriage appear to have been greatly exaggerated and recent footage of the couple proves it.

Ye and Bianca Censori Have Not Split

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), a day after reports surfaced that Ye and Bianca may be headed for divorce, the couple was spotted showing PDA in Tokyo, Japan. In one video, which can be seen below, the couple is ascending an escalator. Bianca is all smiles while caressing the back of Ye's head as they carry on a conversation. Another photo shows the couple walking arm-in-arm.

Rumors Spread of Ye and Bianca's Breakup

The new footage comes less than 24 hours after TMZ reported Ye and Bianca have been split up for weeks. The celebrity news site claimed people close to the couple told them Ye and Bianca's relationship is on the rocks and that Ye planned on moving to Japan and divorcing Bianca, who has been with her family in Australia following the breakup. However, that appears to be false.

Speculation of Ye and Bianca splitting has been swirling for weeks. The two seemed inseparable all summer and were spotted out on seemingly a daily basis with Bianca typically seen wearing very little clothes leaving little to the imagination. However, in recent weeks, they have only been spotted in the wild on rare occasions.

Also feeding into the speculation were reports that Bianca's family is fed up with her scantily clad outfits, with her father reportedly saying Ye is "turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity" back in March.

