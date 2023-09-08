Ja Rule Fires Back at 50 Cent for Making Fun of Ja Tying Himself to a Cross

Ja Rule has bit back at 50 Cent after the G-Unit leader roasted Ja for simulating a crucifixion during a recent performance stunt.

Ja Rule Claps Back at 50 Cent for Calling His Stunt Stupid

Ja Rule returned fire at 50 Cent in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday night (Sept. 7), reminding Fif of the "criminal charges" and "lawsuit" he's currently embroiled in.

"We ain’t forget — enjoy these criminal charges and lawsuit, d**khead!" he wrote, sharing a picture of 50 Cent upside down during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Ja Rule was likely referring to the felony battery charge 50 Cent is reportedly facing after he gashed a woman's head open with a projectile microphone during a Los Angeles performance on his current Final Lap Tour.

Ja Rule's response comes after 50 Cent publicly clowned his longtime nemesis Ja on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 6), criticizing a portion of Ja Rule's performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in Miami in which he simulated Jesus' crucifixion while rapping his biblical song "One Of Us."

The Power mogul made fun of Ja for appearing shirtless and tethered to a wooden column, and called out his stunt for being "so stupid."

"Look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus [grinning face emoji]," 50 Cent wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the performance. “WTF you can’t make this s**t up. LOL so stupid!”

Read More: Ja Rule Reacts to Second Fyre Festival After First Was A Complete Disaster

This Isn't The First Time 50 Cent Has Criticized Ja Rule's Performances

While 50 Cent and Ja Rule have been long-time enemies dating back to 1999, this isn't the first time Fif has roasted one of Ja Rule's concerts. 50 previously targeted his foe after Ja Rule was wheeled out in a stretcher for Nelly's Hot In Here Festival in Toronto back in June. While Ja has made it a habit to not respond to 50's antagonizing, Ja Rule took a minute after the show to push back at him. He criticized 50 Cent on Twitter, calling him "an obsessed side b***h," and asked he take his "d**k" out of his mouth.

Take a look at Ja Rule's reply to 50 Cent below.

Watch Ja Rule Respond to 50 Cent