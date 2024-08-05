Is Snoop Dogg Getting Paid $500,000 a Day for Olympics Coverage?

Snoop Dogg is reportedly making big bank for his duties covering the 2024 Paris Olympics for NBC.

Snoop Dogg Earning $500,000 a Day for Olympics Coverage?

Uncle Snoop has been a key member of NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing must-see commentary and interviews for the summer games. His work is allegedly earning him half a million dollars a day plus expenses. On Sunday (Aug. 4), Henry McNamara, a general partner at the investment firm Great Oaks Venture Capital, posted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Snoop's supposed NBC wages that is going viral.

"Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics," the post, which can be seen below, reads. "From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world."

According to Front Office Sports, NBC will rake in $1.25 billion in ads from airing the Olympic Games. At $500,000 a day, Snoop would be making $8 million for 16 days of coverage. Adding a guestimated $1 million for expenses, $9 million would be a small amount to NBC's bottom dollar. Is it feasible? Possibly.

XXL has reached out to NBC and Snoop Dogg's team for comment.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Provides Hilarious Commentary for Baseball Game

Snoop Dogg Covers the Olympics

Snoop Dogg first linked with NBC for the 2020 Olympics (which took place in the summer of 2021) on a show called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Earlier this year, he announced he would be a part of NBC's live coverage of the 2024 Games. So far, it's been must-see TV. Snoop kicked off the games by Crip walking with the Olympic torch. His other viral moments include him being called out by gymnast Simone Biles' mom and getting a swim lesson from Michael Phelps.

Check out the viral post alleging Snoop Dogg is making $500,000 a day plus expenses to cover the 2024 Summer Olympics below.

See the Tweet About Snoop Dogg's Fee for Covering the Olympics