Olympian Simone Biles’ Mom Tells Snoop Dogg Hilarious Story About a Time He Blew Her Off for a Picture Years Ago

Olympian Simone Biles' mom tells a hilarious story about meeting Snoop Dogg years ago during an interview with Uncle Snoop for the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Snoop Dogg Interviews Biles Family

Snoop Dogg will be a big part of NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris. On July 26, the rap icon interviewed gymnast Simone Biles' family. During the talk, Biles' mother Nellie reminded Snoop that they had met a long time ago.

"I remember, I will never forget that we met you in Times Square [in] 2010," she recalled. "You said—’cause we asked for a picture—you said, 'Two minutes.' One, two and you were gone."

Snoop got a good laugh out of the story but didn't get a chance to retort before his cohost changed the subject.

Snoop Dogg Covers the 2024 Olympics

Snoop Dogg is providing boots-on-the-ground coverage of the Summer Olympics. He has also been a part of the action. Back in June, he participated in the trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., where he ran the 200-meter trial and clocked in a time of 34.44. Snoop was one of the people who carried the Olympic torch on opening day. Pharrell was also a torch bearer in the ceremony. The 2024 Paris Olympics will continue through Aug. 11.

Read More: Here Are All the Rappers Who Have Made It Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Check out the video of Snoop Dogg getting jokingly called out by Simone Biles' mom below.

Watch Simone Biles' Mom Tell Story About Encounter With Snoop Dogg