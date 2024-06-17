Snoop Dogg Provides Hilarious Commentary for Baseball Game

Video of Snoop Dogg providing hilarious commentary for the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds baseball game over the weekend is going viral.

Snoop Dogg Assists With Commentary During MLB Baseball Game

On June 15, Uncle Snoop was in Wisconsin for a performance at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee when he stopped by the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds game at American Family Field prior to his show. After throwing out the first pitch, Snoop was given access to the booth and allowed to help provide commentary for the game. In one clip, which can be seen below, a ball is hit to Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz who makes a highlight throw to first base and gets the batter out.

"Who is that with that rocket?" Snoop asks. "Oh, Lord. He got a rocket in his pocket." Snoop adds as the play-by-play announcers laugh.

In another clip below, Snoop jokes about a batter's speed after he is almost chased down by the pitcher on a base hit.

"He can't get there. He bet' not outrun you," Snoop yells while the play is going on. "He bet not. You bet' not let the pitcher outrun you, dawg."

Snoop Dogg to Join NBC's Coverage Team for the 2024 Olympics

Fans of Snoop's commentary style can expect a lot more when he joins NBC's coverage team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kick off next month. Back in January, the legendary California rapper announced the new gig via an Instagram post that shows him dancing in front of a CGI background of the Eiffel Tower to his 1993 track "Tha Shiznit." He captioned the announcement, "New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer Official."

According to USA Today, Snoop will "explore iconic Parisian landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and get a chance to talk with all the Olympics athletes."

This will be Snoop Dogg's second time teaming up with Peacock for Olympic coverage. In 2021, the rapper and comedian Kevin Hart gave funny commentary about the 2021 Olympics on a show called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Admits to Being on Shrooms When He Threw Out Ceremonial First Pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

Check out Snoop Dogg providing hilarious commentary for the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds baseball game below.

Watch Snoop Dogg Commentate an MLB Baseball Game