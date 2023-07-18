Wiz Khalifa Admits to Being on Shrooms When He Threw Out Ceremonial First Pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

Wiz Khalifa recently admitted to being high on shrooms when he threw out the first pitch at a recent Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Wiz Khalifa Throws Out First Pitch at Pirates Game

On Monday (July 17), Wiz Khalifa was in attendance at the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh where he was tasked with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Before the game, Wiz told fans on Twitter that he would be doing so while under the influence.

"Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game," the Khalifa rapper posted on Twitter After completing the task, which can be seen in the video below, Wiz went on Twitter and admitted that he had taken shrooms before the game.

Wiz Khalifa Faced Backlash for First Pitch at Game in 2017

This isn't Wiz Khalifa's first time throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Back in 2017, the Pittsburgh native was given the same honor. However, he faced backlash from Major League Baseball after making a weed-smoking gesture before throwing the pitch.

See Wiz Khalifa appearing to claim he was high on shrooms when he threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game below.

See Wiz Khalifa's Throwing Out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates Game While Apparently High on Shrooms Below