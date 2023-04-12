Wiz Khalifa has a new collab coming with former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

Early Wednesday morning (April 12), Wiz announced on Twitter he will be joining forces with one of the adult film game's most popular names for a collab with his brand of marijuana, Khalifa Kush. The Pittsburgh puffer shared a photo of himself posing with the ex triple-X starlet. He captioned the image, "Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa."

Hundreds of fans reacted to the announced partnership.

"Finally, the Khalifa link up we needed," one Twitter user replied to the news.

"I waited so long for this," another person wrote.

"The Smoke [goat] and the Throat [goat]," someone else replied.

"All i saw was collab, i was bout to be worried. lmfao," another post reads.

Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush strain was developed in the 2010s, first going on the market in 2016. Wiz often raps about the strain, nicknamed "KK," in his songs.

Mia Khalifa had a meteoric rise to fame in the adult film industry in the mid-2010s. The latter half of her stage name is actually an homage to Wiz, who she was a big fan of when she got into the industry. The Lebanese-American performer was at one time the most searched person on multiple adult websites. She has since retired from the adult film game and is now more of a social media personality and show host.

