Wiz Khalifa Drops Fourth Album Khalifa – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Feb. 5, 2016: After the success of his diamond-selling single, "See You Again" in 2015, Wiz Khalifa could have easily rested on his rap laurels. Instead, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native released, on this day, his fourth project, Khalifa, on Atlantic Records.

The 13-song collection featured guest appearances from Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Chevy Woods, Juicy J and more. As for production, Wiz enlisted his longtime collaborator/producer I.D. Labs, as well as Sledgren, Jim Jonsin, TM88 and others.

Khalifa arrived roughly a week after the 35-year-old rapper got into a heated Twitter spat with Kanye West over what he felt was Ye biting Max B's swag. During their tirade, Kanye angrily tweeted at Wiz that "no one I know has ever listened to one of your albums all the way through," which was harsh.

Throughout his career, Wiz has always released listenable albums, and Khalifa is no exception. On the project, the "We Dem Boyz" rhymer is on a chill-out vibe throughout. The set's first single was "Bake Sale," featuring La Flame, on which Wiz is touting his favorite pastime — smoking hella kush. "Cookies and OG/Come to my crib, we blow by the Os/Kush, you already know/If ain't in a joint, we don't even smoke it," he raps on the song.

Elsewhere, the Taylor Gang leader flips Teedra Moses' "Be Your Girl" on "Zoney" and spits braggadocios rhymes on "iSay," which, sound-wise, dabbles in "Black and Yellow" territory.

Khalifa premiered at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart during the week of Feb. 21, 2016, making it Wiz's fourth top 10 effort on the tally. In its first week of release, the LP moved 64,000 album-equivalent units (45,000 in pure sales) and garnered over 19.8 million streams.

Overall, Khalifa perfectly showed why Wiz Khalifa is everyone's favorite rap stoner.

