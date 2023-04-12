Wiz Khalifa Gets His Toenails Painted After Getting Dragged for How Terrible They Looked

It looks like Wiz Khalifa got feet-shamed so much he decided to get his toenails painted.

On Monday (April 10), Wiz Khalifa debuted his rehabilitated hooves on TikTok after getting dragged for photos of his flagrant phalanges last month. In the clip (below), Wiz is taking a selfie video in a mirror while wearing only boxers with a sly grin on his face. He pans the camera over his feet to reveal baby blue toenail polish on his toenails. Wiz scored the video with his track "Peace and Love" and captioned the video with peace sign and mushroom emojis.

The saga of Wiz Khalifa's previously offensive appendages came in March when he shared a series of photos that showed his feet. Many people on social media were repulsed and the rapper became a trending topic after comments on the Pittsburgh rapper's terrible toenails flooded Twitter.

Wiz took the jokes in stride and even released a poem about the uproar made over his hurl-inducing hooves.

"Stop making jokes about my feet, because that s**t ain’t funny," he began. "Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

"You ain't gonna say it to my face, but you'll talk about me when I'm gone. Your toes probably look like that, too, but you got nail polish on," he continued. "When I seen all those tweets, you can't imagine how I felt. I get pedicures but my feet still dry. So don't laugh, send help. Stop talking about my feet, 'cause that s**t ain't funny. Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

"When I log online I seen all types of disrespect, bunch of n***as talking s**t. Not one nail tech," he added. "Talking crazy about Wiz Khalifa, like your s**t so neat. "Look down past your phone and take a picture of your own damn feet. Stop making jokes about my feet, because that s**t ain't funny. Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

Wiz made the headlines earlier today after announcing a collab with former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

See Video of Wiz Khalifa Showing Off His Freshly Painted Toenails Below