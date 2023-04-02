Wiz Khalifa Recites Hilarious Poem in Response to Internet Making Jokes About His Feet – Watch

Wiz Khalifa has had enough of the feet jokes.

On Saturday (April 1), Wiz Khalifa posted a video on his Instagram page of himself responding to fans who clowned his feet after he shared photos of himself barefoot in the recording studio. In the clip, Wizzy recites his poem, titled "Stop Making Jokes About My Feet," where he addressed the onslaught of slander about his crusty feet in the offending photos.

"Stop making jokes about my feet, because that s**t ain’t funny," he began. "Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

"You ain't gonna say it to my face, but you'll talk about me when I'm gone. Your toes probably look like that, too, but you got nail polish on," he continued. "When I seen all those tweets, you can't imagine how I felt. I get pedicures but my feet still dry. So don't laugh, send help. Stop talking about my feet, 'cause that s**t ain't funny. Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

"When I log online I seen all types of disrespect, bunch of n***as talking s**t. Not one nail tech," he added. "Talking crazy about Wiz Khalifa, like your s**t so neat."

Wiz concluded: "Look down past your phone and take a picture of your own damn feet. Stop making jokes about my feet, because that s**t ain't funny. Y'all keep making jokes about my feet, but b***h I got money."

Last month, Wiz Khalifa posted a series of photos on Twitter of himself in his home studio barefoot and wearing shorts. While the photos looked innocent enough, fans zeroed in on his feet and started roasting him for his dry and ashy tootsies.

Comedian Artsy Musa's video on TikTok sums up some of the slander the Taylor Gang leader was receiving for his ashy feet. Watch below.

But it looks like Wiz Khalifa is taking the feet jokes in stride.

Watch Wiz Khalifa Recite His Feet Poem Below