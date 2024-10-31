Drake Shuts Down the Mall in ‘No Face’ Video

Drake takes over a mall after hours in the new music video for his single "No Face."

Drake Drops "No Face" Video

Drizzy has been getting back in music mode following his much-publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. On Wednesday night (Oct. 30), The Boy put out his first music video since the release of the diss track "Family Matters" by delivering the visual for "No Face," a song he put out back in August. In the video, which can be seen below, Drake and his entourage shut down a mall. The OVO crew takes advantage of the empty space by driving around the shopping center in SUVs and ATVs, which bear flags emblazoned with the rapper's October's Very Own logo.

"This is the sh*t that my daddy had raised me on/Ni**as got lit off the features I skated on," Drake raps over the London Cyr, Connor Sewer, DJ Lewis and Octavian-produced track. "I gotta know, I gotta know/How you get lit off the ni**a you hatin' on?/Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong/This is the moment I know they been prayin' on."

Drake originally released the song as part of the second three-pack of tracks he put out via his finsta account @plottttwistttttt along with "Sod" and "Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2)." The song originally featured a guest appearance from Playboi Carti who was removed from the official version.

The OVO head honcho has released several loose tracks and been featured on multiple songs in the past few months, most recently hopping on Mexican artist Chino Pacas' "Modo Capone." Drizzy has also been teasing a joint album with PartyNextDoor.

