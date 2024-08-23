Drake Drops Three Unreleased Songs on His Finsta

Drake has again surprised his fans with three new song uploads to his finsta account.

Drake Returns With New Music

On Friday (Aug. 23), Drake again hopped on his @plottttwistttttt finsta account to drop off three new songs, similar to his massive 100 Gigs drop earlier in August. This time around, Drake dropped "Sod," "Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2)" and "No Face" featuring Playboi Carti.

The latter song finds Drizzy tackling a hype and intense instrumental similar to Carti's style, while fans will immediately recognize "Sod" as the Drake song "Super Soak" that Lil Yachty leaked out to Kai Cenat earlier in August. As for "Circadian Rhythm," it serves as the sequel to "The Language," which appeared on Drake's third studio album Nothing Was the Same back in 2013.

Drake Surprises Fans With Three New Songs

This now marks six songs in total Drizzy has dropped on his finsta account. On Aug. 6, Drizzy shared the singles "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto, the melodic "Blue Green Red" and the Young Thug and 21 Savage-assisted track "It's Up." The 6 God eventually released all three songs on streaming and additionally released his "100 Gigs For Your Head Top" video collection, which included dozens of behind-the-scenes snippets from Drake's life.

However, The Boy hit a brief snag from UMG after posting the songs on streaming. Universal appeared to hit Drake's finsta with a copyright strike that briefly shut down the IG burner account. It seems now that has all been cleared up.

Listen to all three songs below.

