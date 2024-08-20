Drake Trolled by MMA Fighter Dricus Du Plessis After Rapper Bet $450,000 Du Plessis Would Lose

Drake is getting trolled by MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis after the rapper bet $450,000 on Du Plessis losing his recent fight.

Drake Gets Trolled by MMA Fighter

On Sunday (Aug. 18), MMA fighter Dricus Du Plessis posted a thank you message for Drak on X, formerly known as Twitter. Drizzy had bet $450,000 on Plessis losing his fight against Israel Adesanya. Plessis instead emerged victorious from the fight, winning by submission.

"From the bottom of my heart once again," Plessis captioned a photo of himself holding up a drink with the middleweight belt draped around his shoulder. "Thank you @Drake."

Drake's Losing Streak Continues

Drake is well-known for his high-stakes sports gambling, and this is unfortunately not the first time he's been trolled for losing big money. Back in July, Drizzy bet $300,000 on Canada defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina team in the Copa America semifinals. However, Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 and advanced to the finals. In a celebratory social media post on the team's English account, they quoted Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" just to rub salt in Drizzy's wound.

"Not like us, not with us," the soccer team wrote in their caption on X. In a photo of the team hugging each other, it simply reads: "Not Like Us."

Drake seems to be on a massive losing streak when it comes to his recent bets. In May, the rapper lost $565,000 after betting on boxer Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was close, with one judge scoring 114-113 in Fury's favor. That score was then reversed by two other judges, who leaned in favor of Usyk. This was a devastating loss for the 6 God, as this marked Fury's first defeat in his career, according to ESPN, and made Usyk the heavyweight champion of the world.

Check out Dricus Du Plessis trolling Drake below.

See Drake Get Trolled by MMA Fighter Dricus Du Plessis