Drake’s New Texas ID and Photo Receive Mixed Reactions

Drake makes his move to Texas official with a new state ID and the photo is causing mixed reactions from fans.

Drake's Texas ID Circulates Online

On Monday (Aug. 12), a photo of Drake's Texas identification began making its rounds on the internet. It's unclear if the Toronto native posted the ID card himself on his Instagram or finsta accounts. In the image, Drizzy appears like anyone would on an ID: face forward. In true Drake fashion, he purses his lips a bit. Fans were quick to share their opinions on Drake's photo by commenting on The Neighborhood Talk’s IG repost.

Fans React to Drake's New ID Photo

His look, which doesn’t include the usual duck lips he shows in selfies, has fans giving their two cents and more. Some critics presumed that Drake's move to Texas is connected to his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

"Well, he's selling two of his houses in Cali. I guess he moved to Texas to be closer to J Prince so he can feel safe," one Instagram user typed. "See what you did Kendrick [laughing emoji] [shy emoji]."

Meanwhile, another IG comment referenced lyrics from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" to tease the rapper's relocation to The Lone Star State.

"Well he couldn't stay in LA or Atlanta," another user commented.

"Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda/You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance," Kenny rhymes on the track.

Other social media users also mentioned the 6 God's Canadian residency.

"He's not even a citizen! Close the borders immediately," a third user penned.

"He wanna be from here so bad," another user typed.

Last year, Drizzy revealed during an It's All a Blur Tour stop in Texas that he bought a home there. The residence is a sprawling ranch, which Drake purchased for $15 million. The 313-acre estate was once The Inn at Dos Brisas, a resort located in Chappell Hill, Texas. Drake has been spending time on the ranch over the last few months, though he still calls home to The Embassy in Toronto. An artist of his caliber rests his head in many spots. The Grammy-winning MC's new pad is 45 minutes from Houston.

Read More: Drake Spotted Shopping for Western Gear in New Hometown in Texas

Take a look at Drake's new Texas ID and fans' reactions below.

See Drake's Texas ID Card