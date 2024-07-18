Drake Seems to Troll ScHoolboy Q After Q’s Toronto Show Is Abruptly Canceled

Drake seems to troll ScHoolboy Q after Q's show in Toronto today was abruptly canceled.

Drake Seemingly Trolls ScHoolboy Q

On Thursday (July 18), Drake appeared to troll ScHoolboy Q after Q's Blue Lips Weekends tour stop in Toronto was canceled. On the same day, the TDE rapper was scheduled to perform at History, a venue co-owned by Drizzy and Live Nation. After Q broke the news to his fans in several tweets on Wednesday (July 17), Drake chose today to upload a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story. He's seen wearing blue boots decorated with crystals, a possible reference to Q's recent "Blue Slides" single off his Blue Lips album.

Drake is also wearing a "Free Yayo" T-shirt. Eminem wore a similar shirt at the 2003 Grammy Awards while Tony Yayo was locked up.

Yayo recently spoke about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef in an interview with VladTV in June. The G-Unit member said K-Dot's friends should be careful when traveling to Drake's home turf of Canada.

“You can’t really give your opinion because ni**as still wanna go to Canada," Yayo said. "You don’t wanna say something about Drake and now you can’t go to Canada. You got wild ni**as in Canada like Pressa, Bun and Top5, all these wild ni**as."

However, Yayo also said it went both ways and referred to the West Coast as the "grandfather of f**king gangbanging."

ScHoolboy Q Reacts to Toronto Show Cancellation

ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips Weekends Tour was set to make a stop in Toronto on Thursday (July 18), but Q announced on Wednesday (July 17) that the show had been canceled.

"THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO... CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it," he added in a follow-up post, referencing the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef possibly being the cause. "Now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis sHit Lokey Hilarious…Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f**king video."

ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips Weekend Tours would've kicked off in Toronto, but now it looks like it will start on July 20 in Chicago. Q will then take his trek on over to New York, Houston, Denver, San Diego and more before closing in Seattle on Aug. 11.

See Drake's photo below.

See Drake Seem to Troll ScHoolboy Q After Q’s Toronto Show Is Canceled