ScHoolboy Q Claims Police Don’t Want TDE Artists Performing in Toronto After His Show Is Canceled

ScHoolboy Q claims police don't want Top Dawg Enterntainment artists performing in Toronto after his upcoming show was canceled.

ScHoolboy Q Reacts to Toronto Show Cancellation

ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips Weekends Tour was set to make a stop in Toronto on July 18 at a venue called History that is co-owned by Live Nation and Drake. However, on Wednesday (July 17), Q announced the show has been canceled.

"THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO … CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it," he added in a follow-up post, referencing the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef possibly being at the root of the issue. "Now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis sHit Lokey Hilarious…Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f**king video."

When an X user brought up the possibility of Q meeting the same fate as Rick Ross who was attacked after performing at the Ignite Music Festival in Vacouver last month, Q replied, "I don’t tHink u know wHo I am. In fact I do t tHink a lot of u know wHo I am."

XXL has reached out to the Toronto Police Department for comment.

ScHoolBoy Q Preps New Tour

ScHoolboy Q's 11-date tour was set to kick off on July 18 in Toronto. However, it now looks like it will start on July 20 in Chicago. He will hit up New York, Houston, Denver, San Diego and more before wrapping up in Seattle on Aug. 11.

Check out ScHoolboy Q claiming police don't want TDE to perform in Canada after his show was canceled below.

See ScHoolboy Q's Tweets