ScHoolBoy Q Changes His Mind About Wanting White People to Use the N-Word at His Concerts

ScHoolboy Q wants people to know he no longer wants White people to use the N-word at his concerts.
ScHoolboy Q Has Change of Heart About N-Word
ScHoolboy Q has had a change of heart when it comes to the N-word. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the Los Angeles rapper shared a photo of a 2017 book titled They Can't Kill Us Until They Kills Us authored by Hanif Abdurraqib. One of the book's chapters is titled "ScHoolboy Q Wants White People to Say the Word," and recounts a time when Q said White people were allowed to say the N-word at his shows because they paid for the show. The Top Dawg Ent. rapper feels differently these days.
"I was on drugs. No I don't," he captioned the screenshot along with a crying laughing emoji.
ScHoolboy Q Announces Blue Lips Album
Back on Feb. 1, ScHoolboy Q announced he will be dropping a new album titled Blue Lips, his first full-length release since 2019's CrasH Talk. He also released a trailer for the 17-track album, which is slated to drop on March 1. The trailer creatively reveals the tracklist on a movie set and displays the definition of the phrase "blue lips," as "speechless. Especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion."
