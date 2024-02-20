ScHoolBoy Q Changes His Mind About Wanting White People to Use the N-Word at His Concerts

ScHoolboy Q wants people to know he no longer wants White people to use the N-word at his concerts.

ScHoolboy Q Has Change of Heart About N-Word

ScHoolboy Q has had a change of heart when it comes to the N-word. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the Los Angeles rapper shared a photo of a 2017 book titled They Can't Kill Us Until They Kills Us authored by Hanif Abdurraqib. One of the book's chapters is titled "ScHoolboy Q Wants White People to Say the Word," and recounts a time when Q said White people were allowed to say the N-word at his shows because they paid for the show. The Top Dawg Ent. rapper feels differently these days.

"I was on drugs. No I don't," he captioned the screenshot along with a crying laughing emoji.

ScHoolboy Q Announces Blue Lips Album

Back on Feb. 1, ScHoolboy Q announced he will be dropping a new album titled Blue Lips, his first full-length release since 2019's CrasH Talk. He also released a trailer for the 17-track album, which is slated to drop on March 1. The trailer creatively reveals the tracklist on a movie set and displays the definition of the phrase "blue lips," as "speechless. Especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion."

Check out ScHoolboy Q's post revealing he's changed his mind about White people using the N-word at his concerts below.

See ScHoolBoy Q's Response to Book That Says He Encourages Fans to Say the N-Word