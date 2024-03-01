ScHoolboy Q, Meek Mill, That Mexican OT and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As February ends, new releases are picking up speed. This week's new projects include a long-overdue return from one of TDE's finest wordsmiths, a Philadelphia rapper dropping off a little bit of braggadocios heat, a hungry young rhymer out of Texas is looking to dominate hip-hop with his latest album and more.

ScHoolboy Q Returns With His Sixth Studio Album Blue Lips

It's been five long years since ScHoolboy Q released a new project. Since unleashing CrasH Talk back in 2019, a lot has happened to the Los Angeles native and the TDE rapper aims to address it all on his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Blue Lips.

Led by the singles "Blueslides," "Back in Love" featuring Devin Malik, "Cooties," "Love Birds" featuring Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker and "Yeern 101," Q has been rolling out his new album for months. Sporting additional features from Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs and others, fans can finally get their hands on the finished product.

Meek Mill Drops Surprise Heathenism EP

Meek Mill surprised his fans by returning with his new Heathenism EP on Thursday (Feb. 29). With rap cameos from Future and Fivio Foreign on his EP, this marks the first new batch of music from the Philly rhymer since his Too Good to Be True joint project with Rick Ross.

The new EP also arrives as Meek remains embroiled in a fiery Twitter feud with DJ Akademiks. Ak said during his latest livestream that the Philadelphia rapper needed to respond to allegations about whether or not he had sex with Diddy as implied in a recent lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder. Meek returned fire at Ak, and also decided to leave it all in the booth with his new EP.

That Mexican OT Drops Highly-Anticipated Texas Technician Project

That Mexican OT has made some serious waves in the past year. The Bay City, Texas rhymer emerged as a student of Big L and Eminem while also infusing the sounds of UGK and Lil Keke. His debut project Lonestar Luchador and single "Johnny Dang" with Paul Wall and Drodi landed him a spot on both the Billboard 200 Albums chart and Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Now, OT has returned with 16 brand new songs on his latest album, Texas Technician</>. The project features guest appearances from DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Trapboy Freddy, Slim Thug and others.

Read More: Duke Deuce Calls Out That Mexican OT for Stealing His Style

Check out other new projects this week from Robb Bank$, De La Soul , Lil Gotit and more below.