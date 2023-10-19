The Break Presents – That Mexican OT

That Mexican OT fuses all the inherent traditions of his native Texas into one trunk-rattling package of music and rhymes. In fact, his name literally stands for That Mexican Outta Texas.

Coming up in Bay City, Texas, 90 minutes outside Houston, the Mexican-American artist proudly notes that he was introduced to hip-hop at birth by his uncles, who rapped. OT began rhyming himself at the age of 4. After writing his first rhymes dedicated to his late mother around the time of her passing in 2007, That Mexican OT began studying the works of MCs like Big L and Eminem. He became just as influenced by them as he is by Texas mainstays such as UGK and Lil' Keke.

Now, just about two decades later, That Mexican OT, 24, has already landed his first appearances on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts. His Lonestar Luchador album, which dropped this past July, and his breakthrough single, "Johnny Dang" featuring Paul Wall and his close friend Drodi earned him those accolades. Since its release back in May, the track that serves as an homage to renowned Houston jeweler Johnny Dang has amassed over 31 million views on YouTube as well as nearly 58 million Spotify streams.

Aside from being able to keep up bar for bar with a legendary Texas spitter like Paul Wall, OT prides himself on seamlessly incorporating the traditional sounds of Tejano music into his own brand of hip-hop through tracks like "Barrio" featuring Lefty Sm and "Cowboy Killer."

However, don't be fooled by his slab-centric, chopped-not-slopped tracks. That Mexican OT is far from a one-trick pony. Songs like his latest single, "Groovin (Remix)," find OT gliding over Statik Selektah's signature boom-bap drums while hilariously scripted skits scattered all throughout his Lonestar Luchador LP highlight his raunchy sense of humor.

As the Lonestar Luchador continues to make waves in Texas and beyond, That Mexican OT drops by The Break: Live to chop it up about being a student of the game, being a part of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, how he linked up with Texas legend Paul Wall on his biggest song to date and much more.

Check out the full interview below.

Standouts:

"Johnny Dang" featuring Paul Wall and Drodi

"Barrio" featuring Lefty Sm

"Groovin (Remix)"

"Cowboy Killer"

Lonestar Luchador