Duke Deuce Calls Out That Mexican OT for Stealing His Style on New Song

Duke Deuce is calling out That Mexican OT for allegedly biting his style.

Duke Deuce Claims That Mexican OT Stole His Style

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Memphis, Tenn. rapper Duke Deuce shared a video on Instagram where he accuses up-and-coming Texas rhymer That Mexican OT of being a swagger jacker. In the video, which can be seen below, Duke first plays a clip from a track featuring Moneybagg Yo that OT recently shared on Instagram.

"You a member, throw the gang up/I don't care if I get famous/I'ma still be out here banging/twistin fingers, laying danger," OT raps in the clip.

"Twistin' fingers, huh?" Duke says in the video following the clip. "How you gon' bite a n***a style and hit a n***a with the pump fake?"

He then shares a screenshot of a text conversation between himself and OT. In the texts, OT sends Duke the "Twistin Fingaz" track and with the intent of Duke getting on the song. Duke agrees. But OT later follows up and tells him he has a different track he wants Duke to get on.

"It ain't nothing against the home team, Moneybagg," Duke continues. "But what the f**k!?"

That Mexican OT Preps New Project

That Mexican OT is currently prepping the release of his new project Texas Technician, which is slated to drop on Friday (March 1). The new offering features 16 songs and guest appearances from DaBaby, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Moneybagg Yo and more.

See video of Duke Deuce calling out That Mexican OT for biting his style below.

Watch Duke Deuce's Message to That Mexican OT