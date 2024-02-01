Schoolboy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips With Tracklist and Trailer – Watch

Schoolboy Q announces he has a new album titled Blue Lips coming soon.

Schoolboy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips With Tracklist and Trailer

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Schoolboy Q dropped off a teaser trailer for Blue Lips on his website, which confirmed the TDE rapper's sixth studio album would have 17 tracks. The brief trailer, which can be viewed below, also revealed a release date of March 1.

Blue Lips will be Schoolboy Q's first full-length release since 2019's CrasH Talk, which features appearances from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Kid Cudi and others. Schoolboy most recently dropped off the single "Soccer Dad" in 2022.

Schoolboy Q Scores Platinum Plaques for Numerous Songs

The exciting news comes after Schoolboy recently landed a slew of platinum and gold plaques for a few of his songs in January, according to the RIAA. Eight singles and one album were awarded new certifications, including Q's 2016 track "Dope Dealer" with E-40, his 2019 song "CHopstix" with Travis Scott, and 2014's "What They Want" with 2 Chainz. Elsewhere, "Numb Numb Juice" and "Floating" with 21 Savage were certified platinum, and CrasH Talk as a whole went gold.

Schoolboy Q has teased a new project for a few months now. During a TDE Toy Drive in December of 2023, the Los Angeles rapper told TMZ he would definitely "be back" in 2024.

Read More: Schoolboy Q Says Golf Changed His Life

Watch the teaser trailer for Schoolboy Q's new album below.

Watch the Trailer for Schoolboy Q's Blue Lips Album