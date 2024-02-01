Schoolboy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips With Tracklist and Trailer – Watch

Schoolboy Q Announces New Album Blue Lips With Tracklist and Trailer &#8211; Watch

Schoolboy Q announces he has a new album titled Blue Lips coming soon.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Schoolboy Q dropped off a teaser trailer for Blue Lips on his website, which confirmed the TDE rapper's sixth studio album would have 17 tracks. The brief trailer, which can be viewed below, also revealed a release date of March 1.

Blue Lips will be Schoolboy Q's first full-length release since 2019's CrasH Talk, which features appearances from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Kid Cudi and others. Schoolboy most recently dropped off the single "Soccer Dad" in 2022.

Schoolboy Q Scores Platinum Plaques for Numerous Songs

The exciting news comes after Schoolboy recently landed a slew of platinum and gold plaques for a few of his songs in January, according to the RIAA. Eight singles and one album were awarded new certifications, including Q's 2016 track "Dope Dealer" with E-40, his 2019 song "CHopstix" with Travis Scott, and 2014's "What They Want" with 2 Chainz. Elsewhere, "Numb Numb Juice" and "Floating" with 21 Savage were certified platinum, and CrasH Talk as a whole went gold.

Schoolboy Q has teased a new project for a few months now. During a TDE Toy Drive in December of 2023, the Los Angeles rapper told TMZ he would definitely "be back" in 2024.

Watch the teaser trailer for Schoolboy Q's new album below.

Watch the Trailer for Schoolboy Q's Blue Lips Album

