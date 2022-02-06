ScHoolboy Q Says Golf Changed His Life

ScHoolboy Q is taking his golf game to the next level and is crediting the sport with helping to change his life.

The TDE rapper is participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Monterey, Calif., which is taking place from Feb. 3 - 6. Yesterday (Feb. 5), the rhymer spoke with a PGA reporter during a break in the action and opened up about his blossoming golf game and how it relates to him personally.

"Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf," the "THat Part" rapper said. "And I got into it, it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person. Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad or certain things are going good because of the attitude thing, you get what I'm saying? It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life. Life is golf game, is a golf game, you nah mean? Some good shots, some bad shots. But most importantly, keep going because you never know. Don't give up because you in the sand on your fourth shot, you might chip it in. It just taught me a lot about life, you feel me?"

Q has been working on his golf game for the past few years. Back in 2019, he talked to Golf Digest about the origin of his interest in the sport. "It was a bet," he shared. "We were in the studio, and my boy starts talking crazy. He's a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf's too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can't make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I'd heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over."

In 2020, Q was added to the PGA Tour 2K21 video game as a playable character.

See ScHoolboy Q playing golf and talking about his game below.