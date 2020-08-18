You Can Play as ScHoolboy Q in the New PGA Video Game

ScHoolboy Q is diving deeper into the sports realm. Well, sort of.

On Tuesday (Aug. 18), the TDE artist shared a promo video for the upcoming PGA Tour (Professional Golfers' Association Tour) 2K21 video game, which features himself as a player. In the minute-long clip, he can be seen alongside professional golfer Justin Thomas, WWE's The Miz and actor Chris McDonald.

"Let's make this interesting," ScHoolboy Q says. "Look what I found at the thrift store," he continues as he holds up a yellow blazer jacket. "I got this jacket and I got this game, too."

The video game is currently available for pre-order on pgatour.2k.com, but can be purchased for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch gaming systems on Aug. 21.

According to Bleacher Report, PGA Tour 2K21 contains features such as a new PGA Tour career mode, the option to create your own golf course and you're also able to play against 11 top golfers on an "real life" course.

ScHoolboy Q is actually a golf aficionado, so his appearance in the new game makes complete sense. During an interview with Golf Digest last year, the South Central Los Angeles native explained how he got into playing the sport.

"It was a bet," he shared. "We were in the studio, and my boy starts talking crazy. He's a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf's too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can't make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I'd heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over."

Q also shared that he takes his golf clubs with him on tour and plays games while he's on the road. "Last summer on tour my assistant booked a course every day," he said at the time. "She looks up courses online, and she knows I need the best of the best of the best. I try not to pay less than $200. I played a bunch of tour courses. I played where they had the Canadian Open [Glen Abbey Golf Club, outside Toronto]. Shot an 82 at that mother! I had three birdies, hella pars, a couple doubles."

Considering the country is currently in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and tours have come to a halt, ScHoolboy might not be able to play golf in a number of different cities or countries. However, being featured as a player on PGA Tour 2K21 might be the next best thing.