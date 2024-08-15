ScHoolboy Q Calls Michael Rubin’s Comments About Hate Culture in Black Community ‘Outta Control,’ Rubin Apologizes

ScHoolboy Q calls billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin's comments about hate culture in the Black community "outta control." After thinking long and hard about his statement, Rubin apologizes.

ScHoolboy Q Shares Opinion Regarding Michael Rubin's Comment About Hate Culture in Black Community

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), ScHoolboy Q hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address Michael Rubin's comments about hate culture in the Black community. Earlier that day, the Fanatics founder appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to speak about his famous all-white Fourth of July parties, friendship with Drake and much more.

In one point of the discussion, which can be seen below, Rubin touched on comments about Meek Mill's sexuality that arose after a video surfaced of the rapper bunny-hopping for Rubin during a tennis match in 2021. While defending the North Philadelphia rhymer, Rubin also spoke about hate culture in the Black community.

"When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek, there's not one gay bone in his body," Rubin stated at the 23:31-mark of the video below. "So why do people want to lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative to try to hurt him?"

As the conversation continued, Rubin expressed his take, implying that the Black community is quick to turn on each other.

"One thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate," he continued. "It's horrible."

After a short video of the interview hit the internet, ScHoolboy Q called out the billionaire for his statement on the African-American community.

"BraH…… I'm cool on this app," he captioned the clip in the tweet below. "tHis sH*t outta control dog [crying face emojis]. NO SUCH THING AS BLACK ON BLACK ANYTHING WTF."

ScHoolboy Q then seemingly mocked Rubin in a since-deleted tweet.

“YOU KNOW WAT I DONT LIKE ABOUT U NI**ERS?" he typed. "I HATE WHEN U NI**ERS BE ACTING LIKE NI**ERS [crying laughter emoji].. basically."

In his next tweet, the rapper explained why he chose to delete his previous writing.

"Dat do look crazy don’t it [laughing emoji]….ill delete it," he posted.

Michael Rubin Apologizes for Comment About Hate Culture in Black Community

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Michael Rubin went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize for his comments about the Black community not supporting each other. Rubin reflected on his previous statements in the interview after speaking to a close friend about the situation.

"I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world," Rubin typed in the tweet below. "They told me while they appreciate my intention, it's not my place to speak on black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input! My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop hate on each other, and push each other to win, and always root for each other’s success! My bad, Much love and appreciate the feedback [two heart emojis]."

Meek Mill Chimes In

Rubin's apology was followed by Meek Mill weighing in on the comments.

"Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type stuff out loud," Meek tweeted. "A black man suppose to but nobody saying it… Its like we only collab on songs women and parties… he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way!"

Take a look at Michael Rubin making the controversial comments, ScHoolboy Q's response and Rubin's apology below.

See ScHoolboy Q React to Michael Rubin's Comments About Hate Culture in the Black Community

Schoolboy Q tweet. schoolboyq/Twitter loading...

See Michael Rubin Apologize for His Comments About Hate Culture in the Black Community

See Meek Mill's Tweet Addressing Michael Rubin's Comments

