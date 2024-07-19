Who Is Michael Rubin? – The Businessman Who parties With the Biggest Rappers

Michael Rubin has been spotted rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in hip-hop over the years. For those wondering who he is, Rubin is a billionaire entrepreneur who has owned numerous lucrative businesses and is also the co-chair of Roc Nation's Reform Alliance non-profit organization.

Who Is Michael Rubin?

Before Michael Rubin was spotted next to Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Lil Baby and Travis Scott at events and parties, he owned minority stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils prior to his role at Reform and even before founding Fanatics sports merchandise retailer. According to a profile about Rubin on Forbes, after dropping out of Villanova University, he launched Game Sports Incorporated, later known as GSI, an apparel and logistics company. The billionaire mogul sold GSI to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011. As part of the deal, Rubin paid $500 million for ownership of three assets eBay didn't want: Fanatics, Rue La La and ShopRunner. He later acquired Gilt Groupe in 2019, and sold ShopRunner to FedEx the following year for an undisclosed amount.

Since then, Michael Rubin's Fanatics company has grown astronomically, and in addition to selling licensed sports merch, the brand also has a sports betting component, available in over 20 states.

How Did Michael Rubin Get Connected With Hip-Hop?

Michael Rubin has a publicized friendship with Meek Mill, which stems from them both attending an NBA All-Star game back in 2015. According to Vanity Fair, Rubin's daughter, Kylie, was a fan of Nicki Minaj, whom was dating Meek at the time. She was also in attendance at the game with the Philadelphia rapper. While Kylie approached Nicki, Rubin and Meek chopped it up. The two kept in touch, and that conversation led to a close friendship.

Two years later, Meek Mill brought Rubin to a court hearing for the rapper's parole violations in connection with drug and gun charges he caught as a teen. Meek was sentenced to prison, and from there, Michael Rubin rallied publicly for Meek's release. Following Meek Mill being freed from prison a year later, he, alongside Rubin, Jay-Z and Robert Kraft, CEO of the New England Patriots, formed the Reform Alliance, an organization with a mission to change probation and parole laws.

Michael Rubin's name in the business space continued to grow as did his visibility as he stood by Meek's side against America's faulty criminal justice system.

Michael Rubin's All-White Party

According to The New York Times, the first all-white party that Michael Rubin and his fiancée, model Camille Fishel, invited their celebrity friends to took place Fourth of July weekend in 2021. The party was at his lavish multimillion-dollar home in the Hamptons. The celebration that year served as a housewarming event. However, in the years to follow, Rubin and Fishel's event became an annual must-attend soirée, similar to the famed all-white party Diddy was well-known for in the 2000s.

Not only have big names like Jay-Z and Beyoncé been in attendance, but other A-list celebrities and athletes, such as Tom Brady, have been spotted at Rubin's summer function as well. Many rappers now attend the annual event. In 2024, the guest list apparently grew to a 400-head count. Entry cannot be purchased. A who's who of hip-hop artists showed up. Drake, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, MGK, Swizz Beatz and DJ Khaled were there. Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla also performed.

Check out moments from Michael Rubin's Fourth of July all-white party in 2024 below.

See Videos and Photos From Michael Rubin's All-White Party