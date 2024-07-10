Drake Trolled by Argentina’s Famed Men’s Soccer Team After Drizzy Bet $300,000 Against Them

Drake is being trolled by Argentina's famed men's soccer team after he lost a $300,000 bet against them in the Copa America semifinals.

Drake Loses $300,000 Bet Against Argentina

On Tuesday (July 9), Drake shared on his Instagram Story that he bet $300,000 on Canada defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina team in the Copa America semifinals. However, Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 to advance to the finals, and the soccer star made sure to rub salt in Drizzy's wound. In a celebratory social media post on the team's English account, which can be seen below, they quoted Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

"Not like us, not with us," the soccer team wrote in their caption on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a photo of the team embracing each other below, it simply reads: "Not Like Us."

Read More: Drake Is Estimated to Have Lost an Astronomical Amount of Money From Gambling Over the Years

Drake Loses $500,000 After Betting on Dallas Mavericks

Drake appears to be on a serious losing streak when it comes to his bets. In May, the rapper lost $565,000 after betting on boxer Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was close, as one judge initially scored it 114-113 in Fury's favor. However, that score was reversed by two other judges, who gave the match 114-113 and 115-112 in favor of Usyk. This marked Fury's first defeat in his career, according to ESPN, and crowned Usyk the heavyweight champion of the world.

In June, Drizzy then lost another quick million dollars after the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, and the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals. Drake bet $500,000 against each team, but the Panthers won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals by a 2-1 decision, and The Celtics defeated the Mavericks in just five games to win their 18th NBA title.

Check out Argentina trolling Drake below.

See Drake Get Trolled by Argentina’s Men’s Soccer Team