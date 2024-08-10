Drake Officially Releases the Three Songs He Dropped on His Finsta This Week

Drake has officially released the three songs that he dropped on his Finsta account this week.

Drake Officially Drops Three Songs From His Finsta Account

Drake surprised fans on Tuesday (Aug. 6) when he dropped three previously-unreleased tracks through his Finsta account plottttwistttttt. Now the tracks are available on digital streaming platforms. On Saturday (Aug. 10), Drizzy officially released the three songs: "It's Up" (featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage), "Blue Green Red" and "Housekeeping Knows" (featuring Latto) for your streaming enjoyment.

Additionally, the songs were featured on a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop. The site is a data dump of Drizzy's old photos, behind-the-scenes videos and what looks like some artwork presentations. The page was created in June of this year and currently has 260 items.

Drake Hit With a Copyright Strike Posting the Songs on His Finsta

It's unclear why Drake would post the songs on streaming services without notice. However, on Friday (Aug. 9), the 6 God was hit with a copyright strike from Universal Music Group which briefly shut down his IG burner account where the link to the songs originated from.

Although the notification named UMG as the plaintiff, it didn't specify if his recently released songs led to the account violating Instagram's copyright agreement. But the switch up has raised more questions about artist's legal rights when it comes to their music and intellectual property.

Listen to Drake's three songs that he initially released from his Finsta account below.

Listen to Drake's Song "It's Up" Featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage

Listen to Drake's Song "Blue Green Red"

Listen to Drake's Song "Housekeeping Knows" Featuring Latto