Doja Cat’s New Scarlet Album Has Some Odd Song Titles

Doja Cat has released the tracklist for her upcoming Scarlet album, which features some very odd and interesting song titles.

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), ahead of her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat unveiled the tracklisting for her new album, Scarlet. Some of the song titles on the project have left people scratching their heads. The third song on the LP is titled "Wet Vagina," which is pretty self-explanatory but definitely leaves some questions. That track is followed up by the song "F**k The Girls (FTG)."

Another song on the listing is called "Agora Hills," which appears to be a misspelling of the Los Angeles suburb Agoura Hills, which is about 20 minutes from Doja Cat's hometown of Tarzana, Calif. The final song on the album is called "Balut," the name of a fertilized bird egg that is eaten as street food in locations like Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Doja Cat's new Scarlet album is scheduled to drop on Sept. 22, where it will battle it out with Drake's For All the Dogs LP, which is dropping on the same day. Doja is going into the album with a good amount of momentum after her single "Paint The Town Red" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Doja is prepping The Scarlet Tour in promotion of the album, which will also feature Ice Spice and Doechii.

See Doja Cat's Scarlet album tracklist below.

1. "Paint The Town Red"

2. "Demons"

3. "Wet Vagina"

4. "F**k The Girls (FTG)"

5. "Ouchies"

6. "97"

7. "Gun"

8. "Go Off"

9. "Agora Hills"

10. "Can't Wait"

11. "Often"

12. "Love Life"

13. Skull and Bones"

14. "Attention"

15. "Balut"