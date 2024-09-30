Diddy Will Not Take a Plea Deal in Sex Crimes Case, Plans to Testify

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo insists his client will not take a plea deal in his ongoing sex crimes case and plans to take the stand during trial.

Diddy Plans to Take Case to Trial

Diddy has pleaded not guilty after being arrested and indicted earlier this month for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, and it looks like the embattled music mogul plans to fight the charges to the end. On Sept. 28, TMZ shared a clip of their interview with Agnofilo from their documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. During the sitdown, Agnofilo gives an update on the case, revealing Puff has no plan on taking any plea the deal government may offer.

"It's up to Mr. Combs and I don't see it happening," Agnofilo tells TMZ's Harvey Levin in the video below. "Because he believes he's innocent. And what's more, he believes he needs to stand up. Not just for himself. For his family and everybody that's been targeted by the federal government."

He continues: "Mr Combs feels, A: he's innocent, that's why he's not gonna plead guilty. B: He's gonna be truthful about this case because he wants to portray that to the people who have loved him his whole life. And, I think he also feels an obligation to people in general."

Agnofilo says he expects Diddy to take the stand and testify. "I don't know that I can keep him off the stand," Agnofilo added. "I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story including what you see on the video. I expect it's gonna be explained by the both of us."

Diddy Faces Possibility of Life in Prison

Diddy is in the legal battle of his life after being indicted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Sept. 17 and accused of multiple sex crimes. Despite pleading not guilty and offering up a $50 million bail package, Diddy's pretrial release has been denied twice. He must remain behind bars until his upcoming trial. If found guilty, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder could face life in prison.

See a clip of Diddy's attorney's interview with TMZ.

Watch Diddy's Attorney Reveal Puff Will Not Be Taking a Plea Deal