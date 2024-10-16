Diddy’s Attorneys File Motion Requesting Identification of Alleged Victims

Diddy's attorneys are pressing the federal government to turn over the identities of the accusers in his criminal sex crime case.

Diddy's Attorneys File New Motion

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Diddy's legal team filed their latest motion in the ongoing legal battle leading up to the embattled music mogul's 2025 trial. In the latest filing, Diddy's attorneys are requesting the Court make the prosecution reveal the identities of the people accusing Puff of wrongdoing.

"This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit and the grand jury leaks and false inflammatory statements by the DHS agents, as outlined in our previous motion," the court document reads, referencing the defense's previous motion accusing the feds of intentionally leaking the Cassie assault video.

The motion also references Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee recently announcing he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual abuse, noting a whopping 12,000 people called a hotline set up by Buzbee for accusers in 24 hours. Diddy's team called the move a publicity stunt.

"These accusations came on the heels of more than a dozen lawsuits previously filed and currently pending, several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs’ character and reputation," the motion reads. "These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already."

Diddy's lawyers argue he cannot defend himself without knowing which allegations are being pursued and this is the only way to ensure a fair trial.

Diddy Fights Criminal and Civil Allegations

Diddy is fighting a battle on two fronts. In addition to being arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution last month, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is facing a mounting stack of civil lawsuits. He's racked up seven more civil lawsuits this week. The latest one was filed on Tuesday (Oct. 15), by a woman who claims Diddy raped her with a TV remote in 2018 for saying she thought Diddy was responsible for Tupac Shakur's murder.

Diddy's next court hearing for his criminal case is slated for Dec. 18. His trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.