Big Scarr Collaborator Accuses Gucci Mane of Taking Back Offer to Pay for Scarr’s Funeral

UPDATE (Jan. 9):

Gucci Mane's team has provided the following statement to XXL regarding his contribution to Big Scarr's funeral costs:

"This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):

A friend of Big Scarr is accusing Gucci Mane of taking back his offer to pay for the late rapper's funeral.

On Sunday (Jan. 8), Memphis rapper and Big Scarr collaborator Quezz Ruthless hopped on Instagram Live to vent. According to him, Gucci Mane allegedly took back his offer to pay for Scarr's funeral expenses after saying he would do so.

"Them people called your phone to see if you was gon' pay for the funeral, you blocked them," Quezz claimed. "That's not real. On God, that's not real. That ain't straight...You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some 'Love Live him.' You aint' do nothing."

Quezz went on to imply that Gucci Mane asked for the 1017 chains he gave Scarr back.

"You ain't getting them chains back," Quezz continued. "You can't get them chains. It's no way you getting them chains. It ain't no way that's happening. Come on, now. You tripping, cuz. Thought we was just gon' let that go? No. It's over with. You played. And we don't need your money to pay for his funeral. He was gon' get buried either way. It's just the point that you supposed to be his CEO. And you supposed to be this, this and that, and you done lied like that. How do you even feel real with yourself?"

Big Scarr's sister, Alexandra Woods, also appeared to back Quezz's claims that a request was put in for them to return Scarr's 1017 chains. In a Facebook post, she shared an image wearing one of the chains along with the caption, "GET IT BACK IN BLOOOOD ‼️‼️ MY BROTHER EARNED TS #LLSTANK FUCK THE RAP GAME."

XXL has reached out to Gucci Mane's team and Big Scarr's reps for comment.

Big Scarr, born Alexander Woods, tragically died at the age of 22 on Dec. 22. It is believed he may have died from an accidental drug overdose on prescription drugs. His official cause of death has not been determined.

See Big Scarr's Friend and Sister Calling Out Gucci Mane Below