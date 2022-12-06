Is Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Interviewing Kanye West?

Kanye West's next interview may be with popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross.

On Saturday (Dec. 3), Kanye West's recent confidant and close associate, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, shared a video in which he implied that he and Ye have interviews lined up in the coming days with a number of Jewish people including Adin Ross, one of the Twitch streaming platform's most notable figures. Fuentes says the potential interview with Adin Ross will come as part of the notion that Ye is more than willing to discuss matters such as anti-Semitism with people who disagree with the Chicago rapper-producer's recent outlandish comments.

"We want to sit down with people that disagree," said Nick Fuentes in the video below. "We want to have the conversation. We want Jewish people to be a part of it and Ye will be sitting down, I believe, with some Jewish people this week. At least one interview [is] lined up, I think we're talking to Adin Ross. Him [Ye] and I will be speaking to him."

When Will Adin Ross Interview Kanye West?

Rumors began to circulate on Monday (Dec. 5), that the aforementioned interview between Adin Ross and Kanye West will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after Ross seemingly implied on Twitter that he had something major cooking that would take the internet by storm.

"Tomorrow, we break the internet," wrote Adin Ross on Monday in a since-deleted tweet.

Who Is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross is an internet personality who has amassed a following of more than 10 million users between both YouTube and the Twitch streaming platform. The Florida-born streamer initially rose to prominence by streaming live sessions of himself playing games such as NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto. As his following has evolved over the past couple of years, Ross has expanded his streaming content to include things like setting people up on blind dates and providing commentary for various occurrences within pop culture.

Why Would Adin Ross Interview Kanye West?

Given his massive platform and the fact that, at least according to Nick Fuentes, Kanye West wishes to engage in conversations with prominent Jewish people, Adin Ross could potentially provide the Donda artist with a large platform to further explain his actions in recent months.

How To Watch Adin Ross' Twitch Stream

Adin Ross typically goes live on the Twitch platform at sporadic times throughout any given day. To view the popular internet personality's streams, simply visit his profile at twitch.tv/adinross.

The potential interview with Adin Ross would follow a series of wildly controversial interviews with figures such as Alex Jones and Gavin McInnes during which Ye spewed multiple anti-semitic rhetorics that not only included praise for Adolf Hitler but also found the "Jesus Walks" artist declaring that Jews should forgive the genocidal dictator.

XXL has reached out to Adin Ross for a statement regarding the potential interview.

See Nick Fuentes Talk About Kanye West's Potential Interview With Adin Ross in the Video Below