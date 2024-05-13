21 Savage Finally Shares Thoughts On Drake and Metro Boomin Beef

21 Savage finally shares his thoughts on Drake and Metro Boomin's ongoing feud.

21 Savage Speaks on Drake and Metro Boomin Beef

On Sunday (May 12), 21 Savage hopped on Instagram Live to speak with his fans and said he's sick of hearing people ask him about Drake and Metro Boomin's ongoing feud.

"Bruh, aye, don't keep comin on my muthaf**kin' live talkin' about no muthaf**kin' beef," 21 said. "Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Them n***as gonna figure that s**t out eventually."

Up until now, 21 Savage has been noticeably quiet since Metro and Drizzy began beefing back in 2023. 21 has avoided choosing sides because of how close he is with both Metro and The Boy. The Slaughter Gang leader linked with Drake for Her Loss back in 2022 and joined him on his It's All a Blur Tour the following year.

With that being said, Metro kickstarted 21's career. The pair linked for 21 Savage's 2016 debut Savage Mode, his breakout project. They then joined forces again for Savage Mode II in 2020 and have made numerous songs together since then.

Drake and Metro Boomin Continue to Beef

The discourse between Drake and Metro Boomin all started last year after the latter admitted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was disappointed his 2022 album Heroes & Villains didn't get nearly as many awards as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. Drake took this as disrespect, and Drizzy appeared to call out certain "tweet-and-deleters" in a video before 2023 ended.



Metro then clarified his issues with Drake were "not deep at all," but Drake thought otherwise and made another dig at Young Metro in January. Rumors then emerged that Metro was pillow-talking with a girl about his dislike for Drizzy, which was how the Canadian rapper found out. None of this has ever been confirmed, but Metro took things to another level when he unleashed his We Don't Trust You project on the world with Future in March. The album featured the song "Like That," which included the now infamous Kendrick Lamar verse that kickstarted K-Dot's beef with Drizzy.

See the video of 21 Savage finally sharing his thoughts on the Drake and Metro Boomin beef below.

Watch 21 Savage Finally Share Thoughts on Drake and Metro Boomin's Beef