YNW Melly Murder Trial Day 16 – What We Learned

The State rested its case during day 15 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial. Now YNW Melly’s defense begins presenting their case.

Man Testifies for Defense

At around 10:00 a.m., Adrian Davis took the stand. Davis is a childhood friend of Melly and the two men Melly's charged with killing in October of 2018, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. For context, on the night of the fatal shooting, YNW Melly, YNW Bortlen, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy left a recording studio in a Jeep Compass while others including Davis departed in a Mitsubishi. According to Davis, at some point during the drive home from the studio, Melly got into the Mitsubishi and went home, along with occupants of that vehicle. If true, it would mean Melly was not in the Jeep where Juvy and Sakchaser were shot and killed.

While on the witness stand, Davis described Melly's reaction to the news of the shooting. Davis confirmed that Melly and the other residents living at Melly’s home were all crying. He also claimed after they heard the news they went to Fredo Bang’s house. Davis added that YNW Bortlen also went to Fredo Bang’s home after the murders of Sakchaser and Juvy.

It was also noted in court on Tuesday that YNW Melly had trouble finding his phone on the morning of the murders. He was allegedly looking for his phone while everyone else was making calls. Additionally, the prosecution questioned and even corrected Davis about previous contradictory statements he made in May of 2022. Davis was later excused from the witness stand at 10:23 a.m.

Only One Witness Took the Stand for the Defense

On day 16, it was expected that the defense would have two witnesses, while the prosecution would have one rebuttal witness. However, the defense only had one witness and the state had no rebuttal. Day 16 of the YNW Melly double murder trial adjourned around 10:35 a.m. Additionally, the defense’s request for a directed verdict of acquittal was denied.

YNW Melly Decides Not to Testify

YNW Melly decided not to testify during day 16, reassuring Judge John Murphy III that it was a voluntary decision. Following YNW Melly’s decision not to testify, both sides rested.

Closing arguments are slated to take place on day 17 of the trial on Thursday (July 20). YNW Melly, legal name Jamell Demons, faces the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

See live video of day 16 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial below.—Allison Hazel

Watch the Full Livestream of Day 16 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below