Attorney Tony Buzbee Accuses Jay-Z of Paying Former Clients to Sue Him in New Lawsuit

UPDATE (Jan. 8)

Jay-Z is asking that the court sanction attorney Tony Buzbee for filing a false rape allegation against the rapper in a new motion issued by Hov's attorney, Alex Spiro.

According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday (Jan. 8), the new motion accuses Buzbee of not doing his due diligence before he filed the suit, in which a woman claims she was raped by Jigga when she was 13 years old in 2000. The filing points out various self-confessed holes in the woman's story, which Jay's team claims Buzbee has intentionally overlooked.

These holes include the woman's father having no recollection of picking her up on the night in question, as she stated in her suit, Jay being pictured at another party that night and no house matching her description of the home where the alleged attack took place being in the area.

Buzbee has responded to the latest filing, telling TMZ: "With each frantic filing, Mr. Spiro’s team reeks of desperation. Mr. Spiro and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half truths. Again, they are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever."

ORIGINAL STORY: (Jan. 8):

Jay-Z is being sued again by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is accusing the rapper of paying his former clients to sue Buzbee.

Jay-Z Sued Again by Attorney

On Jan. 3, Buzbee filed a new lawsuit in his ongoing battle with Jigga, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Jan. 8). The new suit accusses one of the rapper's lawyers of persuading and paying Buzbee's former client Jose Maldonado to sue Buzbee.

"On behalf of defendant Marcy Croft, two individuals attempted to call plaintiff (Maldonado) many times," the lawsuit reads. "They then went to what they believed was the plaintiff's home. They actually went to his father's home. They identified themselves as federal officers. When they realized they had the wrong house, they continued to contact plaintiff. They were pushy."

Croft responded to the claims in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

"For over 25 years, I have dedicated my career to exposing and dismantling networks of fraud and manipulation," her statement reads. "I didn't ask to be part of this fight. But now that he's dragged me into it, he should know I'm not someone who backs down. Mr. Buzbee should be worried. Truth and justice are on my side. And I have every intention of holding him accountable."

Last month, Buzbee filed a similar lawsuit against Roc Nation for allegedly colluding with former clients to sue him. Buzbee, a well-known class action attorney, has filed over a dozen lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers and claims to have over 100 more people who will come forward with suits against Diddy and his associates in the future.

Back in December of 2024, Buzbee filed an amended lawsuit on behalf of a woman who claims she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy at an afterparty in 2000 when she was only 13 years old. This led to Jay-Z calling out Buzbee in his denial of the claims and Buzbee claiming the rapper tried to bully and harass him leading up to the suit going public. It later came out that Hov had sued Buzbee for blackmail last November in a preemptive move after being notified about the pending lawsuit.

Jay-Z's Team Responds to New Lawsuit

A spokesperson for Roc Nation has provided the following statement to XXL in response to the latest suit.

"Rather than focus on suits by former clients for allegations of misconduct, Tony Buzbee is trying to distract with nonsense lawsuits — which of course Roc Nation has nothing to do with," the statement reads. "Buzbee will have to answer for his failure to vet his Jane Doe plaintiff, while submitting her demonstrably false story to a court where he hasn’t even been admitted to practice, and subjecting the world to an NBC News interview disaster. The lies on the court will not survive scrutiny."

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's attorney for comment.