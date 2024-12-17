Jay-Z Is Upset, Feels a ‘Mockery of the System’ Is Happening With Rape Accusation, Attorney Says

Jay-Z's attorney shares how the rapper is feeling "upset" following a rape accuser's first interview detailing her claims of the alleged incident in 2000.

Jay-Z Feels a "Mockery of the System" Is Happening

On Monday (Dec. 16) Hov's lawyer, Alex Spiro, held a press conference at Roc Nation's New York office to present evidence that a rape Jane Doe is accusing the rapper of in 2000 "never happened," according to The Hollywood Reporter. While addressing reporters in the room, Spiro gave an update on how the Roc Nation leader feels currently in light of the rape accuser doing a tell-all interview with NBC News on Dec. 13.

"He's upset," Spiro said in a video published by CNN. "He's upset that somebody would be allowed to do this, to make a mockery of the system like this. He's upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward. He's upset that his kids and his family have to deal with this. He's upset. And he should be upset." The "somebody" Spiro is referring to may be attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the lawsuit for his client, currently known as Jane Doe due to a request of anonymity. Hov has called Buzbee a "1-800 lawyer" who is looking for fame and money with this civil lawsuit.

The account told by Jane Doe "never happened," according to Jay-Z's attorney. He insists the timing of her claims made this "not possible this could happen.”

Additionally, Spiro addressed why Jay-Z did not mention Diddy in any of the statements released regarding the rape accusation. The woman claims both Jay and Diddy allegedly raped her.

"I mean Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs," Spiro added. "They knew each other professionally for a number of years just like in all professions. People know each other. At the music awards, they support each other. You go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work. There is no closer association between any of them. That's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is. He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case."

Jane Doe claimed she was driven by a friend from Rochester, N.Y., to New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Once outside the venue for the awards show, she alleged she spoke with Diddy's limo driver who offered her a ride to an after-party. It is there that Jane Doe insisted she was raped by both Jay-Z and Diddy after she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy."

In her first interview about the alleged rape last week, the woman admitted she made "some mistakes" regarding her memory of what occurred, but maintains she was raped.

Watch Alex Spiro Speak on Jay-Z's Current State of Mind Amid Rape Accusation