Jay-Z and Diddy Rape Accuser Admits She ‘Made Mistakes’ in Her Story, Hov Asks Judge to Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

A woman who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her when she was 13 years old has come forward in her first tell-all interview about the 2000 incident. However, she acknowledges she "made mistakes" in her story.

Headlines surrounding an accusation that Jay-Z allegedly raped a then-13-year-old girl in 2000 have consumed hip-hop and beyond over the last week. On Friday evening (Dec. 13), NBC News aired an interview with the woman making the claims. A lawsuit was initially filed by Jane Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, against Diddy in October and amended to include allegations of rape against Hov on Dec. 8.

During her account of what happened on the night of the MTV Video Music Awards that year, the unnamed woman provided details in the interview of what she alleged happened to her, but inconsistencies became apparent in her account.

"You should always advocate for yourself," said the woman, who is now 38 and hails from Alabama. She asked for her identity not to be revealed.

She claimed she was driven by a friend from Rochester, N.Y., to New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. The friend has since died. Once outside the venue for the awards show, she alleged she spoke with Diddy's limo driver who offered her a ride to an after-party. She claimed she spoke with Good Charlotte members Benji and Joel Madden at the party. A representative for the Maddens confirmed to NBC that they did not attend the VMAs and were on tour in the Midwest at the time.

At the after-party, Jane Doe insisted she was raped by both Jay-Z and Diddy after she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy." She also claimed her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault occurred, and they "rode home in silence" and "he didn't ask me what happened." But her father reportedly had no recollection of the incident and could not verify his daughter's claims to the media outlet. "I feel like I would remember that and I don't," he said.

NBC News brought up the contradictions to Jane Doe, to which she admitted, "I have made some mistakes," regarding her memory of what occurred. "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me," she added. The woman maintains that she was raped despite the inconsistencies.

Jay-Z released a statement following the accuser's interview. "Today's investigative report proves this 'attorney' Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame," he wrote on Dec. 13. "This incident didn't happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer, doesn't realize it yet, but, soon." The Roc Nation founder also countersued Tony Buzbee for extortion before the rape lawsuit was filed.

Alex Spiro, Hov's attorney, filed a letter to the judge on Dec. 13 on behalf of Jay-Z to dismiss the rape lawsuit following Jane Doe's interview. "These stunning revelations make clear that the complaint filed by plaintiffs' attorney, Anthony Buzbee, therefore had no factual basis whatsoever," Spiro wrote.

Diddy's legal team provided this statement to XXL: "This week, a lawyer admitted that over 50 people falsely claimed to be victims. Yesterday, for the second time this week, a Buzbee plaintiff has been exposed. This is the beginning of the end of this shameful money grab."

XXL has also reached out to Tony Buzbee for comment.

