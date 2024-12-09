There’s an Unidentified Mystery Woman Referred to as ‘Celebrity B’ Accused of Allegedly Witnessing Jay-Z and Diddy Rape Teen

The bombshell lawsuit claiming that Jay-Z and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 also includes claims of a yet-to-be-named female who allegedly witnessed the entire incident.

Mystery Woman in New Jay-Z-Diddy Lawsuit

On Sunday (Dec. 8), a rape lawsuit initially filed against Diddy in October was amended to include Jigga. In the suit, the plaintiff, who has filed the suit under Jane Doe, accused the music moguls of raping her during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. However, there is another unnamed celebrity who allegedly witnessed the crime take place.

According to the lawsuit, "Combs entered the room, along with defendant [Jay-Z] and a female celebrity ('Celebrity B'). Plaintiff immediately recognized all three celebrities. Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!'"

The suit continues: "Combs grabbed her again and threw her on the bed. At that point, [Jay-Z] began removing Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented...Plaintiff was held down by Carter as he vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched. After Carter finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."

It is unclear why the female celebrity has not been named.

XXL has reached out to the accuser's attorney for comment.

Jay-Z Denies Claims, Files Countersuit

Following news of the lawsuit, Jay-Z released the following statement to XXL vehemently denying the allegations.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity. My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am."

Jay-Z has also reportedly filed a countersuit against his accuser's attorney Tony Buzbee of the Texas-based Buzbee Law Firm. Buzbee has filed over a dozen lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers in the last few months and insists he has over 100 people who are prepared to also sue Diddy and others for sexual assaults. Diddy's camp has also denied the claims in the refiled lawsuit.