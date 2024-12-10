Jay-Z reportedly preemptively sued the attorney who recently filed a lawsuit against him on behalf of an accuser who claims she was raped by the hip-hop mogul when she was 13 years old.

Jay-Z Anonymously Sues Attorney for Extortion

Jay-Z is currently engulfed in scandal after the news broke on Sunday (Dec. 8) that he is being sued by a 37-year-old woman who claims Hov and Diddy raped her at an MTV Video Awards afterparty in 2000. The Roc-A-Fella Records cofounder apparently knew the lawsuit was coming after being contacted by the accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, and filed a lawsuit against Buzbee last month.

According to a report published by Newsweek on Tuesday (Dec. 10), Jay filed the 236-page extortion suit anonymously in Los Angeles Court on Nov. 18. In the suit, the billionaire rapper claims Buzbee has falsely accused him of sexually assaulting male and female minors.

"Plaintiff John Doe is the victim of a scheme by Defendant Anthony G. Buzbee and his firm, The Buzbee Law Firm (collectively, 'Buzbee' or 'Defendants'), who are shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him," the suit reads, according to Newsweek. "Defendants have threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault—including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female—against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands."

"These baseless accusations are nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff's high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims," the lawsuit states.

Jay-Z Sued for Rape

On Sunday, a woman amended a lawsuit she initially filed solely against Diddy in October and added Jay-Z. The shocking lawsuit alleges the woman, who was 13 at the time of the alleged incident, attended a VMA afterparty in New York in 2000 where she was given a drink that made her disoriented. She claims she went to a room to lie down and awoke to Diddy, Jay-Z and an unidentified female celebrity entering the room. She claims she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy while the female watched.

Jay-Z quickly called cap on the allegations and called out Buzbee, who has also filed over a dozen lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," the Jay-Z statement reads in part. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Buzbee has since claimed Jay harassed him and the accuser leading up to the lawsuit being filed. "Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm," Buzbee recently shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to Jay's statement. "He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."

On Monday morning (Dec. 9), Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro filed a motion requesting that the accuser's identity be revealed.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's reps and attorney for further comment.