Attorney Claims He Was Bullied and Harassed by Jay-Z for Accusing Hov of Raping Teen in New Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee Responds to Jay-Z Statement

On Sunday (Dec. 8), attorney Tony Buzbee of the Texas-based Buzbee Law Firm responded to Jay-Z's claims that Buzbee tried to blackmail him before filing a lawsuit for a woman who insists she was raped by Jigga and Diddy when she was 13 years old in 2000.

"Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm," Buzbee shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."

He continued: "Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve. As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

In a separate post on Instagram, Buzbee addressed Hov calling into question his valor as a former marine.

"Recognize this guy?" Buzbee captioned a throwback photo of himself in the military. "This is a picture of the Weapons Platoon Commander, Alpha Company, First Battalion, Fourth Marines from our old Western Pacific cruise book. Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I’ve 'abused' them, showing up at my current employees’ homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I’m still THAT guy."

"I won’t be bullied or intimidated," he added. "People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed. I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and I am quite certain the sun is coming."

Jay-Z Reacts to Lawsuit Allegations

On Sunday, Jay-Z quickly reacted to the news that he is named in a refiled lawsuit, initially filed against Diddy in October, which now accuses Diddy and Jay-Z of raping a teenager at a New York afterparty in 2000 while another female celebrity watched. Hov shared the following statement with XXL in response to the claims:

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity. My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am

Apparently Jay-Z filed a countersuit toward Tony Buzbee after the music mogul was sent a demand letter from the attorney before the refiled civil suit was made naming Hov. Jay-Z declined to resolve the matter out of court, which would have likely meant he would pay money to the alleged victim if that would've taken place.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for additional comment.

