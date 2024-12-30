17 Things Fans Want Rappers to Leave in 2024

The year in hip-hop was anything but uneventful. Rap battles, hit songs, criminal cases, civil accusations and chart-topping albums dominated the headlines. However, it's time to look forward to 2025. And there are several things hip-hop fans are hoping will not make it through the time portal when the ball drops.

Last week, XXL posed the question on X, formerly known as Twitter: "What's something you hope rappers leave in 2024?" We received a mixed bag of complaints and grievances. And here's what we learned. Many answers were short and sweet. Multiple people mentioned drugs, with some bringing up the fatal impact of rap's drug problem.

"Lawsuits" were another topic mentioned, with several X users calling out Drake for his headline-grabbing legal action against UMG back in November, where he sued the music giant over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Apparently, not everyone is feeling the rap and country music collabs that seemed to be all over the place in 2024, either.

Fans are also hoping rhymers cool out on the extreme braggadocio.

"Nonsense Flexing ... Like foreal...this is the dumbest thing that rappers do," one person replied. "No need at all... No wonder why they look stupid when going broke... And we already know they don't own sh*t.. most of them."

Don't hold your breath.

After picking through a laundry list of entries, we chose nearly 20 things that hip-hop fans hope rappers do away with next year.

Check out 17 things hip-hop fans are hoping rappers leave behind in 2024 below.