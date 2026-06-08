Juice Wrld Reportedly Spent $100,000 Monthly on Postmates, Never Used Free McDonald’s Cards for a Year

Juice Wrld reportedly spent $100,000 a month on postmates and never used his McDonald's cards for a year.

On May 28, Juice WRLD's friend and videographer Chris Long posted a video on his YouTube account of Juice Wrld listening to his song "Sticks" while eating his McDonald's meal. In the comment section, Chris responded to a fan who pointed out that the late Chicago rapper had free McDonald's. He acknowledged that Juice racked up a huge Postmates bill monthly and that he never used the McD's cards because he forgot about them.

"He never used those McDonald's cards once," Chris explained. "He got them and forgot about them[.] I found them after he passed [away]. Our Postmates bill was like 100k a month."

Chris also revealed that Juice's McDonald's cards weren't actually for free food for life, but were reloadable cards with $600 on each of them. Apparently, Chris found 12 unused cards that the "Lucid Dreams" rhymer left behind.

The rare Micky D's gold card was given to Juice during his partnership with McDonald's, which allowed him to get free food. However, the card ended up in the hands of a fan who sold it on eBay for $2,700 back in January. According to the owner, the card still worked and he called it one of the most iconic Juice Wrld memorabilia ever collected.

See Chris Long Reveal Juice Wrld's Monthly Postmates Bill and Unused McDonald's Cards

Watch Juice Wrld Listening to "Sticks" While Enjoying His McDonald's meal

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