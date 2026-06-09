Tay-K Appears to Play Into Rumors He’s Being Released From Prison With Cryptic Video of Animated Character Jumping Into a Car

Tay-K seemingly plays into rumors that he could be coming home from prison soon.

On Tuesday (June 9), the video was released on his Instagram, which appears to show him being greeted by several people as he hops into a car. However, when his face is revealed, it's an animated character version of the rapper.

The video comes almost two weeks after his sister Kayla Beverly shared a video ending a phone call with someone saved in her contacts as “Taymor’s Attorney.” After hanging up, she turned to a woman who appears to be Tay-K’s mother and said, “Your son coming home.”

Tay-K added to the speculation by sharing the tweet, "It's true," shortly afterward.

XXL has reached out to Tay-K's attorney for comment.

Tay-K was sentenced to 80 years for murder in 2025 for the death of Mark Anthony Saldivar, who was shot and killed in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot in San Antonio in 20`17 when the rapper was on the lam. The sentence runs concurrently with his previous 55-year sentence for murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

He still has an open case for the assault and robbery of a man named Skip Pepe in Arlington, Texas, in 2027, which also occurred while he was on the run for the 2016 murder.

Tay-K's current projected release date is Aug. 8, 2099. However, he is eligible for parole in 2049.

Watch the Video Shared on Tay-K's Instagram Account and His Sister Implying He Could Be Released Soon

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