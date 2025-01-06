Tay-K’s Second Murder Trial – Everything We Know

The race for freedom for Tay-K ended when he was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2019 for the 2016 murder of a man in Mansfield, Texas. Now, he's attempting to thwart spending the rest of his life behind bars as he is preparing to fight a second murder case. Here's everything we know about the upcoming trial.

The Incident

While on the lam for the 2016 murder of Ethan Walker, police say Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, also robbed and killed Mark Anthony Saldivar in April of 2017. The rapper robbed Saldivar of camera equipment in the parking lot of a Chic-Fil-A in San Antonio across from North Star Mall before shooting and killing the 23-year-old.

According to witnesses, multiple men were seen arguing in a black SUV. Police say the group, which included Tay-K, robbed Saldivar before he exited the vehicle and began yelling for assistance. Saldivar ended up jumping on top of the car. One of the passengers believed to be Tay-K got out and shot him. The group then fled the scene, leaving Saldivar to die in the parking lot.

In June of 2017, Tay-K was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Elizabeth City, N.J.

The Charges

Tay-K has been charged with capital murder for Saldivar's death.

The Trial

In February of 2024, Tay-K rejected a plea deal and decided to take the case to trial. According to KSAT.com, a jury pool of 200 people is expected to be called on Feb. 7. The large size of the jury pool is due to Tay-K's lawyers suggesting it will be difficult to find an impartial jury due to the popularity of Tay-K's song viral "The Race," which he released while he was on the run. Testimony is expected to begin on Feb. 10.

If Convicted...

If he is found guilty, Tay-K faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.